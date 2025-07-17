New Yark :Cricket West Indies (CWI) has unveiled a 16-member squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting July 20, following the conclusion of the Test leg which Australia swept 3-0.Teen sensation Jewel Andrew and left-arm seamer Jediah Blades have earned their first-ever T20I call-ups.

Andrew, just 18, is a highly-rated wicketkeeper-batter known for his maturity at the crease and proficiency against spin. His domestic performances have caught the eye of selectors looking to inject fresh energy into the side.Blades, who made his ODI debut last December, impressed with the new ball and gets a shot at making his mark in the shortest format of the game.

Skipper Shai Hope leads a squad featuring experienced campaigners like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell.Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has been named in the squad but will only be available for the first two matches, amid his decision to bring the curtain down on his international career.

Head coach Darren Sammy stressed that the series is part of West Indies’ roadmap towards the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

“Our focus is clear — we’re building towards winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. This series gives us a chance to refine our playing style and strengthen our core group,” Sammy said.Acknowledging recent home losses, Sammy added, “We haven’t had the results we wanted at home in our last two series, but this is a fresh start. We’re confident in our group and hungry to turn things around.”