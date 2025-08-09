US Vice President JD Vance has made it clear that there is no intention to recognize a Palestinian state.

According to the International News Agency, the US Vice President said that it is difficult to imagine the recognition of a state in the absence of a functioning government in Gaza.

He made this statement to the media before meeting British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, adding that recognizing a state with a dysfunctional and disintegrating government is meaningless.

The US Vice President added that President Trump is committed to America’s clear priorities in the Middle East and will continue to implement them.

It should be noted that JD Vance’s statement has come at a time when the movement to recognize Palestine is intensifying globally.

So far, 144 of the 193 member states of the United Nations have recognized Palestine as a state, including China, Russia, India and most developing countries.

Most EU countries have not yet recognized Palestine, but in recent years Spain, Ireland, Norway and now France have signaled a change in stance.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently promised in a letter to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that he would formally announce recognition of a Palestinian state at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

Experts say the US vice president’s statement shows that President Trump is sticking to his traditional pro-Israel policy in the Middle East and is distancing himself from international efforts for Palestinian sovereignty.

Middle East experts further say that this US attitude will not only affect the peace process in the region, but may also weaken America’s global reputation and coordination with the UN.