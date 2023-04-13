Pakistanis are searching for ways to obtain new money notes to give to children as Eidi as they prepare for the Islamic celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, which is observed by Muslims all over the world.

The need for crisp, new currency notes of various values for Eid is rising in advance of the holiday, but sadly, the supply isn’t keeping up with the demand as people scramble to obtain new notes on a personal level.

Every year during Eid, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) issues billions of new currency notes. The spokeswoman for the central bank indicated that new currency notes will not be released for the general public this time.

The traditional financial presents known as “Eidi” are what, in children’s minds, make Eid ul Fitr a greater and sweeter festival than Eid-ul-Adha.

When is Eid-ul-Fitr 2023?

The secretary general of the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council, Khalid Aijaz, has disqualified the idea that Eid-ul-Fitr will take place on April 20 because the moon won’t be visible on that day, despite the general public’s expectation that it will.

Eid-ul-Fitr will happen on April 22, Saturday, according to the official’s earlier statement that the crescent signalling the start of Shawwal will be sighted once Ramadan’s 30 days are up.

The new crescent will be born on April 20 at 9:13am, and that day’s age will be less than 10 hours, according to Aijaz’s prediction of moon sighting timing.

“The duration should be more than 19 hours for the crescent to be sighted, and even if the sky is clear that day [April 20], the moon wouldn’t be spotted,” he claimed.

Due to the fact that Ramadan will extend for 30 days and the first Shawwal will fall on April 22, any testimony that is received on April 20 will be false.

According to a statement released on Tuesday by the Religious Affairs Ministry, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene on April 20 to observe the sighting of the Eid-ul-Fitr crescent moon.