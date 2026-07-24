Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave for Washington, the US capital, on Monday, where he will hold an important meeting with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

According to the International News Agency, a statement issued by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the meeting between Netanyahu and President Trump will take place on Tuesday, while the funeral ceremony of Republican Senator Lindsey Graham will also be held on the same day.

The statement further said that Netanyahu will also attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham during his visit. He was considered one of the strongest supporters of Israel in American politicians.

This will be the first direct meeting between the two leaders since Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Iran War began in late February, and the first time the two leaders will sit face-to-face since the recent war with Iran began.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not say when Netanyahu would return to Israel at the end of his US trip, but diplomatic circles are giving the meeting extraordinary importance in the context of the changing situation in the region

It should be noted that Israeli officials fear that Iran may expand its retaliatory actions and directly target Israel. In this context, Israeli security agencies are on high alert and are constantly assessing potential threats.

It is expected that the meeting between Trump and Netanyahu will discuss a number of important issues, including the situation in Iran, regional security, Israel’s defense needs, the Gaza war, the overall situation in the Middle East, and US-Israeli strategic cooperation.