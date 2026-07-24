Islamabad, Pakistan – The International Institute for Regional and International Studies (IIRIS), in collaboration with the Indonesian Corner, Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Islamabad, and Women University Mardan, successfully organized an international seminar titled “Reviving the Silk Road to Connect ASEAN and Pakistan: Unlocking Trade, Tourism, and Investment Potentials.”

The seminar brought together ambassadors, diplomats, parliamentarians, academics, researchers, students, and policy experts to explore new opportunities for strengthening Pakistan–ASEAN relations through enhanced trade, tourism, investment, regional connectivity, and academic collaboration.

The event commenced with welcome remarks by Shafiqat Rasool, President of IIRIS, who warmly welcomed the distinguished guests and participants. In his address, he highlighted ASEAN’s emergence as one of the world’s most dynamic regional organizations and emphasized the immense potential for expanding Pakistan’s engagement with Southeast Asian countries.

He also underscored the significance of the ASEAN events in the Philippines, noting that the evolving regional and global geopolitical landscape presents new opportunities for Pakistan to deepen its partnerships with ASEAN member states. He stressed that stronger cooperation in trade, tourism, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges would contribute to sustainable economic growth, regional prosperity, and the revival of the historic Silk Road.

The Keynote Speaker, Dr. Sadia Sulaiman, Associate Professor at Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, emphasized that effective regional connectivity requires not only sound economic policies but also strong political commitment, visionary leadership, and sustained institutional cooperation. She highlighted the critical role of academic institutions and policy research in developing practical strategies for regional integration and long-term economic cooperation.

The Guest of Honour, Maulana Nazim Ali Shah, Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, discussed Pakistan’s growing engagement with ASEAN countries and emphasized the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening regional partnerships, promoting economic cooperation, and advancing sustainable development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expanding constructive relations with ASEAN member states.

Representing the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia, Rahmat Hindiarta, Minister Counsellor and Coordinator for Information, Social and Cultural Affairs, delivered presentation focusing on translating the spirits of Silk Routes and Spice Routes to build stronger relations among people of ASEAN and Pakistan . He underscored that the existing trade volume of USD 11 billion does not reflect ASEAN-Pakistan real potentials. “Indonesia alone is currently the third largest trade partner of Pakistan. But both sides have further opportunities to diversify the commodities to bring the economic bilateral relations to the higher level,” he added.

Delivering the Chief Guest’s address, Prof. Dr. Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor of Women University Mardan, emphasized the vital role of universities in promoting innovation, research collaboration, entrepreneurship, and international partnerships. She noted that higher education institutions serve as important platforms for knowledge exchange, mutual understanding, and preparing future leaders capable of advancing regional cooperation. “Silk Routes are not only about trade, but more than that. It covered ideas, cultures, religions, and many more,” she explained.

The seminar was honoured by the presence of distinguished members of the diplomatic community, including High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Ambassador of the Republic of Mauritius to Pakistan, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Mauritius, and representative the Embassy of Vietnam in Islamabad.

Their participation reflected the growing international interest in strengthening regional dialogue and expanding multilateral cooperation between Pakistan and ASEAN member states.

During the interactive discussions, participants highlighted the strategic importance of reviving the Silk Road as a catalyst for enhancing regional connectivity, promoting sustainable tourism, facilitating investment, expanding trade corridors, encouraging cultural diplomacy, and strengthening educational and research partnerships between Pakistan and ASEAN.

The seminar concluded with closing remarks emphasizing that reviving the spirit of the Silk Road is not merely a historical aspiration but a practical pathway towards building stronger economic partnerships, expanding regional connectivity, and fostering sustainable peace and prosperity across Asia. Speakers reaffirmed that closer collaboration among governments, academia, the private sector, and civil society will be essential to unlocking the full potential of ASEAN–Pakistan relations.

The IIRIS reaffirmed its commitment to promoting international dialogue, evidence-based policy research, academic diplomacy, and regional cooperation by providing inclusive platforms that contribute to sustainable development, mutual understanding, and stronger partnerships between Pakistan and ASEAN.