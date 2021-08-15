LAHORE: The National High Performance Centre will host a Wicketkeepers Specialised Camp from Monday (16 August).

A total of 12 promising wicketkeepers from all across the country will take part in the four-day long camp who were part of the domestic cricket last year.

The wicketkeepers who are on national duty or playing in the KPL will be invited in due course ahead of upcoming domestic cricket season.

NHPC’s fielding and wicketkeeping coach Atiq-uz-Zaman will supervise the camp which is aimed at identifying back-up wicketkeepers and improving their skills ahead of an action-packed domestic and international cricket season.

During the course of the camp, the wicketkeepers will engage in fitness, skill-work and batting drills.

The following wicketkeepers will take part in the camp (players not engaged in the ongoing Kashmir Premier League)