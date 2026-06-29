Explaining the reason for selecting a squad consisting of young players for the Asian Games 2026, Pakistan white-ball cricket team head coach Mike Hesson said that the aim of this decision is to broaden the pool of talented players before the upcoming World Cup.

In an interview with a private TV, Mike Hesson said that Pakistan wants to conduct a detailed assessment of young cricketers over the next six months so that the best and most balanced team can be selected for the World Cup.

He said that we want to increase our player pool and test young talent so that the right decisions can be made for the World Cup.

The head coach said that Pakistan’s ODI team is constantly improving, while the Asian Games will provide the best opportunity for young players to prove themselves at the international level.

He added that the selected squad is balanced and includes players who are more suitable for short-form cricket.

Mike Hesson said that the Asian Games is not limited to the competition against India only, but Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also strong opponents.

He said that we cannot prepare by keeping only one team in front, many teams can prove to be dangerous, that is why we have selected a balanced squad.

Sahibzada Farhan has been appointed captain and Abdul Samad has been appointed vice-captain in Pakistan’s squad for the Asian Games 2026, while other young players include Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Ali Raza, Arafat Minhas, Haider Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Moaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Saad Masood, Saim Ayub, Sufyan Muqeem and Usman Khan.