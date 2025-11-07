By Sardar khan Niazi

For decades, Kashmir has been at the epicenter of a geopolitical struggle that has left a deep-seated mark on its people. While the international community focuses on the broader political conflict between India and Pakistan, the untold human tragedy of Kashmir’s population has often been left behind, forgotten in the pages of history. This is not a new tragedy; it is a long-standing, complex, and deeply painful story–one that involves forced migrations, massacres, disappearances, and the relentless suffering of generations of Kashmiris. Scores of people are aware of the region’s political significance and the violence that erupts at regular intervals. However, few understand the extent of the violence that has been inflicted upon its people–the genocidal violence that continues to haunt the valley even today. In this article, I have not just focused on the political negotiations, the strategic interests of global powers, or the military operations that have dominated media coverage, instead, I have attempted to uncover the story of those who have borne the brunt of this conflict–the ordinary Kashmiris. The term genocide often evokes images of faraway lands, in the context of World War II or the Rwandan Genocide. Yet, in the case of Kashmir, it is an issue of contemporary urgency. From the forced exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the late 1980s to the ongoing targeted killings, torture, and mass graves, Kashmir has endured what can only be described as a genocide–one that remains largely unacknowledged. The scale of the violence, the patterns of destruction, and the systemic repression of the Kashmiri people qualify this as a genocide in every sense of the word. But it remains an inconvenient truth–both for the Indian state, which refuses to acknowledge it, and for the international community, which has chosen to look the other way. The 1990s marked the zenith of the violence, as tens of thousands of lives were lost, homes were destroyed, and communities were torn apart. It is a period that is seared into the collective memory of Kashmiris, one that continues to shape the psyche of every individual who has lived through it. Even today, Kashmir remains one of the most militarized zones in the world. With over 700,000 Indian soldiers stationed in the valley, Kashmiris continue to live under constant surveillance, facing the threat of violence, arrest, and disappearance. Yet, the true impact of this violence is not merely political–it is personal, emotional, and psychological. For many Kashmiris, it is an open wound that refuses to heal. It is not just the genocide of the 1990s that continues to haunt Kashmir; it is the endless cycle of violence, the systematic destruction of Kashmiri identity, and the trauma that has been passed down through generations. This article aims to break the silence around Kashmir’s forgotten genocide. Examining the historical roots of the conflict, the specific events that led to the violence, the personal stories of those who lived through it, and the lasting consequences for both the Kashmiri people and the world at large is an unwholesome story. Most importantly, it seeks an answer to one critical question: why has this Kashmir genocide been forgotten, and what can be done to ensure that its legacy is acknowledged and addressed? The Kashmir Genocide serves as a painful reminder of the region’s deep-rooted conflict, a conflict that has left indelible marks on the lives of millions. It is essential to acknowledge the suffering of all communities involved and work towards a resolution that respects the dignity and rights of all people in Kashmir. Until then, the wounds of the past will continue to shape the future of this contested region.