It has been generally observed that as soon as winter starts, our skin starts to become dry, rough and hard, the main reasons of which are climate change, but there are many other reasons besides this.

When cold air blows, the moisture from our skin evaporates rapidly, due to which the skin starts to feel dry, hard and rough. To know the reasons for this, we need to understand the structure and texture of the skin.

There are three layers of the skin. The lowest or inner layer consists of fat or fats, which absorbs energy reserves. Above it is the dermis, which contains blood vessels, nerves, sweat and several glands and hair roots.

The top layer of the skin is the epidermis, which is the main protective layer of the skin and this is the layer where drying occurs. It consists of layers of cells. In this layer, living cells, i.e. cells, rise from the lower part of the epidermis and eventually die and fall off after reaching the surface, which makes the skin dry and rough. This continuous cycle completely renews the skin once a month.

Some basic steps to prevent dry skin are to take a bath with lukewarm water, take a short bath, apply a moisturizer to keep the skin moist after cleansing, and use a humidifier to maintain indoor air humidity, which is an electrical device that increases humidity in the air of a room or house.

If symptoms such as severe itching, cracks or bleeding begin to appear along with dry skin, it may not just be a seasonal effect but also a sign of a skin disease and in such a situation it is better to consult a dermatologist.