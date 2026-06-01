The figures presented at the APCC meeting are alarming. With a development portfolio carrying a throw-forward of approximately Rs10 trillion and ministries seeking nearly Rs4 trillion for ongoing projects alone, the allocation of just Rs1.126 trillion for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2026-27 underscores the magnitude of the problem. The mismatch between available resources and development demands has reached a level where policymakers can no longer afford to continue the traditional practice of launching new projects without securing adequate funding for existing commitments. Pakistan’s development planning stands at a critical crossroads. The stark realities highlighted by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal at the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC) meeting expose the widening gap between the country’s development aspirations and its financial capacity. While economic recovery appears to be gaining momentum, the challenge of financing development projects has become increasingly complex, demanding difficult but necessary choices.

For years, successive governments have announced ambitious development schemes, often driven by political considerations rather than economic feasibility. The result has been a growing backlog of incomplete projects, escalating costs, and delayed public benefits. The current situation demonstrates the consequences of spreading limited resources too thinly across hundreds of schemes. With more than 720 new projects proposed and over 5,500 additional proposals awaiting consideration, Pakistan’s development framework risks becoming overwhelmed by its own ambitions.

In this context, the government’s decision to prioritize the completion of ongoing projects is both practical and necessary. Completing existing infrastructure, energy, education, and social sector projects can generate tangible economic returns, improve public service delivery, and restore confidence in government planning. Abandoning partially completed projects not only wastes public funds but also deprives citizens of the benefits these investments were intended to provide.

The designation of the N-25 Highway in Balochistan as a non-negotiable priority reflects an understanding that certain strategic projects must proceed regardless of fiscal constraints. Similarly, allocations for Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the merged districts recognize the importance of balanced regional development and national integration. However, these commitments further reduce the fiscal space available for new initiatives.

Another significant concern is the growing burden of rupee-cover requirements for foreign-funded projects supported by institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank. While external financing remains crucial for Pakistan’s development agenda, the domestic financial obligations associated with these projects place additional pressure on an already constrained budget.

The way forward requires greater discipline in project selection, stronger monitoring mechanisms, and a commitment to evidence-based planning. Development projects must be evaluated on the basis of economic impact, social benefit, and strategic importance rather than political expediency. Equally important is the need to expand the country’s fiscal capacity through sustainable economic growth, improved tax collection, and prudent financial management.

Pakistan cannot achieve its development goals through wishful thinking alone. The challenge is not merely to launch new projects but to complete existing ones efficiently and responsibly. Fiscal realism, coupled with strategic prioritization, must guide the country’s development agenda if it is to deliver meaningful progress and lasting prosperity for its citizens.