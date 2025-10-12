When we feel ashamed, our face turns red. This is a natural physical reaction that is related to the brain, nerves, and blood flow.

When you feel ashamed, embarrassed, or nervous, such as when you make a mistake in front of someone, receive a compliment, or when everyone’s attention is on you, the brain immediately releases the hormone “adrenaline”.

This is the same hormone that is also released in a state of fear or stress. Adrenaline dilates blood vessels, especially in the face and neck area. The dilation of the vessels increases blood flow there.

As a result, the face starts to look red. That is, when you feel ashamed, the face actually becomes hot and full of blood flow.

Interestingly, blushing from shame has only been observed in humans, not in any other animal. According to psychologists, it is a sign of recognition of human emotions and social awareness.

When you blush from shame or embarrassment, others get a signal that you understand your mistake or feeling, that is, you are honest and sensitive.