After Australia and Britain, now South Africa is also starting to hear voices about boycotting special matches of the Champions Trophy.

After Australia’s decision not to play two matches against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy, British politicians have supported the public demand for the England team, while the South African sports minister has also supported the Proteas not to play matches against Afghanistan.

South African sports minister Gaten Mackenzie said that he supports the public demand and calls on his team to boycott the match on moral grounds.

He has criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not adhering to its rules.

Gaten Mackenzie said on Thursday that he was “morally obliged” to support the boycott of the match because the Taliban government has banned women’s sports and disbanded the women’s national cricket team.

He said, “As the Minister of Sports, it is not for me to make the final decision on whether the South African team should respect the cricket matches against Afghanistan. If it were my choice, I would have stopped the team from playing the match.”

Mack said, “The Taliban government in Afghanistan has not provided equal rights to women and has banned them from many things, including sports.”

According to the Champions Trophy schedule, the South African and Afghan teams will compete in Karachi on February 21.

McKenzie believed that the ICC is also acting hypocritically by not upholding its mandate that member countries develop men’s and women’s cricket.

McKenzie said that Sri Lankan cricket was suspended by the ICC from November 2023 to January 2024 due to government interference.

McKenzie said, “That is not the case in Afghanistan, which shows that political interference is being tolerated in the administration of sports there.”

He said that South Africa wants to empower women in sports, especially cricket, and other countries and the ICC need to think about how much they raise their voices for women’s rights.

Mack expressed hope that “the conscience of all those associated with cricket, including supporters, players and administrators, will take a strong stand in solidarity with the women of Afghanistan.”

On Monday, more than 160 politicians in Britain also called on England to boycott and cancel the match against Afghanistan over the lack of rights for women and the restrictions.

Meanwhile, calls have been raised in Australia to boycott the match against Afghanistan, which prompted the Kangaroos to decide not to play both of their scheduled matches. However, no final decision has been made by any country.