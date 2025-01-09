Donald Trump, who is famous for his ridiculous statements, gave a surprising reason for the forest fires in the state of California.

According to the American broadcasting company, the newly elected President Donald Trump blamed California Governor Newsom for the forest fires.

In his statement, the newly elected President Donald Trump said that the California Governor tried to save a fish instead of caring about the people of California.

Donald Trump accused the California Governor of trying to protect the smelt fish by giving less water to extinguish the Los Angeles fires.

Donald Trump said that Governor Newsom refused to sign the water restoration proclamation. If more water had been pumped to flow into California, there would not have been so much destruction.

The newly elected US President urged California Governor Newsom to allow water to be pumped into California to minimize the damage caused by the fires.