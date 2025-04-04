While Mengal is portrayed by some as a champion of Baloch rights, the reality may be much more complicated, especially when juxtaposed with the legacy of the Sardari system and the impact it has had on the Baloch society.

First, it’s essential to understand the historical context of the Sardari system in Balochistan. Introduced by the British colonial powers, this system entrenched a hierarchical structure that empowered a select group of Sardars while marginalizing the broader population. Rather than facilitating democratic norms, the Sardari system has perpetuated a form of feudalism that limits the political voice of ordinary Baloch people. The Sardars, including figures like Akhtar Mengal, maintain their influence through a combination of traditional authority and modern political maneuvers. This duality raises pressing questions about the sincerity of their commitment to democracy when their own practices do not reflect the democratic principles they advocate in forums such as Islamabad.

Mengal’s political posturing becomes even more troubling when examined in light of the impunity with which he seems to operate.

For example, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif faced disqualification over an employment contract (aqama) linked to a Gulf State, many observers notice a stark double standard regarding Mengal’s own aqama, which has not attracted the same level of scrutiny.

This discrepancy highlights a broader issue of accountability within the Baloch leadership, where certain individuals appear to be above the law.

On the ground, the implications of this power dynamic can be devastating. Mengal moved a resolution in 1988 to expel non-Baloch communities from the province, a move that has been interpreted as an attempt to consolidate power among the local elite at the expense of social cohesion. Such actions not only deepen ethnic divides but also contribute to a climate of fear and exclusion for those who are classified as outsiders.

Furthermore, his alleged ownership of a private jail in Wadh raises alarms about human rights violations and the use of power to control dissent within his domain. How can one reconcile this with a narrative of compassion for the Baloch people?

The presence of seven mining contracts held by Mengal in Khuzdar adds another layer of complexity to the relationship between local elites and economic development. Critics argue that these contracts should be awarded based on merit and transparency rather than lineage and connections. Questions linger about whether Mengal’s business dealings serve the interests of the broader Baloch populace or merely enrich a select few.

If Mengal truly acts in solidarity with the Baloch people, one might ask: what tangible social work has he initiated to improve the living conditions or educational opportunities for his constituents? The veracity of his claims becomes increasingly questionable in light of the stark economic disparities evident throughout the region. The general well-being of the Baloch populace is, unfortunately, overshadowed by the lavish lifestyles of certain Sardars and Nawabs, who seem to live as if they belong to a royal class.

This stark juxtaposition amplifies feelings of disenfranchisement and anger among ordinary Baloch citizens who struggle to make ends meet in a system that appears rigged against them. The question then arises: why do a handful of Sardars continue to thrive while the majority languishes in poverty?

Ultimately, the ongoing support of political entities like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for figures like Akhtar Mengal complicates the narrative further. While there may be strategic political motivations behind such alliances, the danger lies in legitimizing a system that has historically marginalized the very people these leaders claim to represent.

For genuine progress to occur in Balochistan, it is crucial to scrutinize the actions of political leaders and hold them accountable for the realities on the ground, ensuring that the voices of the marginalized are not drowned out by the self-serving interests of a few.

While Akhtar Mengal and others may proclaim their commitment to democratic ideals and the welfare of the Baloch people, their actions suggest a different reality — one that perpetuates existing power imbalances and hinders real democratic development in Balochistan.

It is essential to center the voices of everyday citizens and challenge the structures that allow for continued exploitation and injustice.