The funding shortfall at the World Health Organization (WHO) poses serious implications for global health, and the response to this situation is complex. The WHO’s capacity to respond quickly and effectively to emerging health crises, such as pandemics, outbreaks, and natural disasters, would be significantly weakened. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the WHO played a central role in coordinating global responses, sharing information, and supporting countries with resources. A lack of funds could delay or reduce the effectiveness of similar future responses. This could affect the WHO ability to provide technical assistance, respond to health crises, conduct research, and support health systems in low- and middle-income countries. These countries often rely heavily on WHO guidance for things like disease control, vaccine rollouts, health policy development, and emergency preparedness. A reduction in funding would limit the WHO ability to support these countries, leaving them vulnerable to both emerging and existing health threats. The WHO is a key player in global health research, gathering data, conducting health assessments, and producing evidence-based guidelines. A funding shortfall could hinder WHO’s ability to track health trends, conduct essential research (such as the Global Burden of Disease studies), and develop evidence-based policies. The WHO coordinates numerous large-scale health initiatives, such as efforts to eradicate polio, eliminate malaria, and fight non-communicable diseases. A funding gap could stall or even reverse progress on these initiatives, which would have long-term consequences for global health. The WHO supports health surveillance systems worldwide, helping track disease outbreaks and monitor global health trends. Without sufficient funding, WHO may struggle to maintain or upgrade these surveillance systems, which are essential for detecting emerging health threats early? The WHO has been advocating for more predictable and sustainable funding sources. Currently, the majority of its budget comes from voluntary contributions, which can fluctuate year to year. The organization is calling for more funding from member states through assessed contributions (the dues countries are required to pay). This would provide a more stable revenue stream, but it has been a contentious issue for some countries due to the potential increase in their financial obligations. The WHO has been looking to diversify its funding sources. This includes collaborating with foundations, private-sector donors, and international financial institutions like the World Bank. However, relying on a mix of donors can sometimes create challenges in maintaining the neutrality and independence of the WHO’s work, especially when donors have specific health priorities. The WHO is also working to improve the efficiency and transparency of its operations to make the most of available funds. This includes streamlining its internal processes, reducing overhead costs, and focusing resources on the most critical and impactful health priorities. The WHO is strengthening partnerships with other global health organizations, like the Global Fund, GAVI (the Vaccine Alliance), and UNICEF. These collaborations can help pull additional resources, reduce duplication of efforts, and create synergies in tackling global health challenges. The WHO has been advocating for a reform of the global health financing system. This includes creating a more predictable and equitable funding system that takes into account the needs of low-income countries and the global nature of health threats. In the coming years, the WHO ability to function effectively in a world with evolving health challenges like climate change, emerging infectious diseases, and aging populations will heavily depend on securing more stable and sustainable funding. If the funding shortfall is not addressed, it could lead to reduced capacity in the WHO’s core activities, affecting global health governance and response efforts. Therefore, the global community faces a key challenge: balancing the need for immediate financial support with the long-term structural reforms that could ensure the WHO resilience and effectiveness in the future.