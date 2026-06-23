World-renowned pop star Madonna has revealed for the first time the real reason behind the cancellation of the proposed biopic on her life.

Fans were curious about the long-rumored project, but now the singer has revealed the background behind it.

In a recent interview, Madonna said that the film had been in the works for about four years. According to her, the first two years were spent preparing the script, while the next two years were spent working on various stages of budget, casting and pre-production. However, ultimately, due to differences in financial matters and the size of the project, the decision had to be made to stop the film.

Madonna said that her life journey has been a journey of extraordinary experiences and long struggles, which required a large budget to effectively present on the big screen. She said that the production company was not completely satisfied with the cost and scope of the project, due to which things could not move forward.

According to the singer, the proposal to shoot the film in Serbia was also considered to reduce costs, but the studio did not express confidence in this option. She said that over time, she began to realize that perhaps the studio did not fully believe in her creative vision, which made the path of the project more difficult.

Madonna also said that after the contract with Universal Pictures expired, Netflix showed interest in presenting the story as a series instead of a film, but there were various legal and financial obstacles. According to her, a huge amount of money was required to get back the rights to the script developed with Universal, which led to the work having to start anew.

The pop star said that the search for a suitable showrunner for the new series continued for several months, but no final progress could be made during this time. This was the reason why the project could not materialize.

It should be noted that this biopic was acquired by Universal Pictures in 2021 after fierce competition. Madonna herself was involved in the project as a co-writer and director, while actress Julia Garner was also chosen for her role in 2022. However, despite all the preparations, this dream has not yet become a reality.