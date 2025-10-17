The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed serious concern over the growing resistance to antibiotics worldwide in its latest report.

According to the report, the excessive and improper use of antibiotics is leading to the emergence of bacteria that are not affected by common drugs.

This phenomenon is called “superbugs” that not only make treatment difficult but also cause millions of deaths every year.

The United Nations has warned that if urgent measures are not taken, antibiotic-resistant infections could become the leading cause of death in the world by 2050.

The WHO has called on countries to stop the misuse of antibiotics and improve surveillance of bacterial infections.

In addition, joint investment in research on the development of new antibiotics.