A heated exchange of sarcastic remarks between a US spokesperson and a journalist at a White House press conference has garnered global attention.

The US State Department’s usual press briefings focus on global tensions and challenges. Spokespersons who express their stance on wars never start any wars themselves.

However, yesterday’s press briefing proved to be out of the ordinary when a journalist asked the female spokesperson a very serious question.

The journalist asked who arranged the meeting between President Trump and his Russian counterpart Putin in Hungary.

To which US spokesperson Caroline Lute replied bluntly, “Your mom.”

The matter did not stop there, White House Communications Director Steven Chong also repeated the same answer, “Your mother.”

The surprised journalist asked, “Is this a joke?”

To which spokesperson Caroline got angry and said, “Do you consider yourself a journalist?” No one takes you seriously, not even your colleagues, stop asking me stupid questions.

To which another journalist asked, “Was that appropriate for you guys to respond to a journalist?”

To this, White House spokesman Taylor Rogers replied that it was very appropriate, we have time for real journalists but we can’t waste time on an activist.