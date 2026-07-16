Pakistan’s youth represent one of its greatest national assets. By investing in quality education, expanding digital opportunities, empowering women, and fostering innovation, the country can transform its demographic potential into sustainable economic growth. The government’s commitment to developing digital skills is an important beginning, but its true success will depend on consistent implementation, inclusive policies, and measurable outcomes. If these commitments are translated into effective action, Pakistan can move closer to becoming a recognized hub of technology, innovation, and digital entrepreneurship in the years ahead. The message delivered by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja on World Youth Skills Day highlights an issue that is central to Pakistan’s economic and social future: investing in the digital skills of young people. In an era where technology is transforming every aspect of life, equipping the country’s youth with world-class IT knowledge is not merely an option but a necessity. Pakistan, with more than half of its population under the age of 30, possesses a significant demographic advantage that can become a powerful driver of national development if properly utilized.

The government’s emphasis on modern technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), freelancing, and entrepreneurship reflect a forward-looking approach. Around the world, digital economies are creating millions of jobs, many of which can be performed remotely. Pakistan’s growing freelance community has already demonstrated that talented young professionals can earn competitive incomes while working for international clients. Expanding access to quality digital education and practical training can enable many more young Pakistanis to participate in the global marketplace.

One of the most encouraging aspects of the minister’s message is the focus on women’s participation in the digital economy. Despite making up nearly half of the country’s population, women continue to face barriers in accessing employment due to cultural, geographical, and social constraints. Work-from-home opportunities in information technology and freelancing have the potential to bridge this gap by allowing women to build successful careers without relocating or compromising family responsibilities. However, these opportunities must be supported with affordable internet access, digital literacy programs, and mentorship initiatives to ensure lasting success.

The government’s support for startups and women entrepreneurs is another positive step. A thriving startup ecosystem encourages innovation, creates employment opportunities, and attracts investment. Young entrepreneurs equipped with digital skills can develop solutions to local challenges while competing in international markets. Yet financial support, simplified regulations, and stronger collaboration between universities and industry will be essential to help startups grow beyond the initial stage.

Nevertheless, turning this vision into reality requires more than policy statements. Pakistan continues to face challenges such as unequal access to technology, inadequate digital infrastructure in rural areas, and a mismatch between educational curricula and industry demands. Many graduates leave educational institutions without the practical skills required by employers. Partnerships that provide internships, certifications, and hands-on training can significantly improve employability.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries worldwide, making it imperative for Pakistan to prepare its workforce for future opportunities. Training programs should therefore emphasize not only technical knowledge but also critical thinking, creativity, communication, and ethical use of technology. These skills will help young professionals adapt to rapidly changing job markets and remain competitive internationally.