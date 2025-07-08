Among all fruits, peaches can help keep the skin young, healthy, and refreshed.

The natural vitamins, antioxidants, and moisturizing ingredients in peaches are very beneficial for the skin. They are rich in vitamins C and A, which help protect the skin from wrinkles.

These vitamins increase the production of collagen, which maintains the elasticity of the skin. The polyphenols and beta-carotene present in peaches protect the skin from pollution, sun, and free radicals, which cause premature aging.

Furthermore, it has a high natural water content, which keeps the skin hydrated from within and protects it from dryness.

The natural extracts present in it cleanse the skin, and help in resisting acne. On the other hand, applying peaches to the skin also has anti-viral and anti-bacterial effects.