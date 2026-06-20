Traditionally, discussions about water security have focused on shortages, infrastructure and resource management. However, Dr Malik highlighted a deeper reality: millions of vulnerable people suffer not only because water is scarce, but because decisions about water availability are often made far from the communities most affected by them. In this context, access to water becomes a question of power, equity and human rights. Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik’s address at the Tran boundary Water Resources Seminar in Brussels offers an important perspective on one of the most pressing challenges of the 21st century. His central argument that the global water crisis is fundamentally a matter of justice rather than mere scarcity deserves serious consideration from policymakers around the world.

The story of farmer Iqbal Solangi illustrates this painful reality. After surviving devastating floods in 2010 and 2012 and enduring recurring cycles of drought and flooding, Solangi eventually lost the livelihood that had sustained seven generations of his family. Livestock disappeared, children left school, and the family was forced to migrate to an urban area. His experience reflects the growing vulnerability of communities that contribute little to climate change yet bear its heaviest consequences.

Pakistan’s situation is particularly significant because it lies at the intersection of climate vulnerability and trans boundary water dependence. The country contributes less than one per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, yet it faces some of the world’s most severe climate impacts, including glacier melt, extreme weather events and changing river flows. The devastating floods of recent years have demonstrated how quickly climate-related disasters can erase decades of social and economic progress.

Dr Malik’s remarks also draw attention to an uncomfortable imbalance in global climate governance. A handful of countries account for the majority of greenhouse gas emissions, while many developing nations suffer disproportionate losses. This disparity raises legitimate questions about climate justice, financial responsibility and international cooperation. The unequal distribution of green financing further reinforces concerns that those most affected by climate change often receive inadequate support.

Equally important is the issue of trans boundary rivers. Shared water resources require transparency, trust and adherence to international agreements. Sudden fluctuations in river flows, particularly in regions dependent on upstream sources, create uncertainty for agriculture, energy production and livelihoods. Such concerns extend beyond bilateral disputes and touch upon the broader principles of a rules-based international order.

The world can no longer view climate change and water management as separate challenges. Rising temperatures, melting glaciers and shifting rainfall patterns are directly influencing the availability and distribution of freshwater resources. Without effective international cooperation, vulnerable populations will continue to face displacement, poverty and insecurity.

Dr Malik’s message is a reminder that water is more than a natural resource; it is a foundation of human dignity and survival. When communities have little control over the forces that determine whether they face floods, droughts or deprivation, the issue ceases to be merely environmental. It becomes a profound question of justice one that the international community can no longer afford to ignore.

