FIFA has officially announced the ‘Team of the Tournament’ after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

According to the details, the new world champion Spain has been given the highest number of three players in FIFA’s ‘Team of the Tournament’.

This best XI, consisting of a 4-3-3 formation, includes players from a total of seven different countries who performed brilliantly during the mega event held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Spain selected midfielder Rodri along with defenders Marc Cucorrella and Pedro Porro, who played an important role in bringing the team to the world title.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who lost in the final, was included in the forward line, while defender Leandro Martinez was also included in the team.

France’s Kylian Mbappe, Michael Oliseh and David Upamecano also made the best XI, while England’s Jude Bellingham earned a place in midfield.

Norway’s Erling Haaland was selected as the central striker, while Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was named in the Team of the Tournament for his exceptional goalkeeping.