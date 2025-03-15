PTI must ask itself: To where from here?

Social media has been weaponized, and this poses a threat as significant as terrorism. It is really unfortunate that in every crisis, PTI’s social media narrative seems to undermine national sentiments and interests. It often feels as if their narrative aligns more with that of a hostile country. Is this the behavior expected from a political party?

PTI needs to determine what it truly wants.

Similarly, the state must clarify how long this detrimental behavior can be tolerated under any circumstances.

The conduct of PTI sympathizers on social media during the recent tragic incident in Balochistan was shameful.

Furthermore, some media figures among PTI supporters displayed equally toxic behavior. Amid the chaos, an unexpected figure emerged—a joker, not in jest, but in a bizarre form of admiration. With exaggerated gestures, he praised the tactics of the terrorists, proclaiming, “Wow, what great planning! Excellence, dear killers!” It was a surreal scene set against the backdrop of a nation in pain.

Could such a spectacle occur in any other country? Perhaps it’s time to reflect on this absurdity.

What a pity that an anchor chose to glorify terrorists while the streets echoed with the cries of a suffering nation.

This is not politics; it is an offense against the state. This attitude must be addressed according to the law, and the sooner action is taken, the better. We need clarity, and those propagating an anti-state narrative during such a critical crisis should be handled accordingly.

The individuals within the PTI must reflect on their policies. Is it just a coincidence that the Party’s narrative contributes to political anarchy? It subtly supports terrorists. Why?

A study by Oxford University titled “The Global Disinformation Order,” authored by Philip Howard, indicates that Pakistan is one of the countries where foreign influence and interference through platforms like Facebook and Twitter have surged due to the activities of so-called “cyber-troops.”

We have largely ignored the challenges presented by the Global Disinformation Order and the rise of cyber troops, who pose as legitimate communication channels. Instead of confronting this issue, we have labeled it as a matter of “freedom of opinion” and “expression,” failing to recognize the weaponization of social media.

The phrase “weaponization of social media” is not merely theoretical; it has been used in editorials by The Guardian, which discuss how the US military exploits platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to disseminate false propaganda and achieve its own objectives.

The report from the Oxford Internet Institute confirms that social media manipulation is taking place in 56 countries, including Pakistan.

Now is the time to take the necessary actions.