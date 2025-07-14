Final Year Students Present Four Years of Artistic Mastery

Comsats University Islamabad proudly hosted the culminating thesis exhibition of its BS Design and Fine Arts department, featuring groundbreaking works by final-semester students. The campus transformed into a vibrant gallery displaying paintings, sculptures, digital designs, and innovative art installations.

The exhibition marks the zenith of students’ four-year academic journey. “This showcase embodies our relentless dedication to mastering diverse artistic techniques,” shared a graduating student. Visitors actively engaged with the displays, with many purchasing student-designed merchandise like custom shirts, bags, and badges to support emerging talent.

Dr. Sohail Asghar, Head of Campus, emphasized the exhibition’s dual purpose: “We celebrate our students’ perseverance while connecting them with industry professionals. When experts appreciate their work, it elevates morale and unlocks career pathways.” He noted that such events serve as dynamic recruitment platforms where leading firms often scout fresh talent.

The exhibition remains open to the public July 15, 2025 at the Department of Design and Fine Arts, Comsats University Islamabad