By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat he said PTI founder should be guaranteed, PTI founder got a lot of work done in Mianwali during his tenure, Elites are not touched in Pakistan, the stock exchange has broken another record today, corruption is increasing day by day in the country.

Leader of the Stability Pakistan Party Khurram Hameed Rokhri talking in talk show Sachi Baat, PTI is divided among itself, there is no shortage of leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it is time to pull Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province out of the quagmire, Punjab province is developing, the situation in Balochistan will also improve soon, people are in a bad situation, they want solutions to their problems, no-confidence motion should not be brought in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, if they are going to bring about change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they have to choose a good person.

He added PTI founder Ali Amin Gandapur will not be replaced, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has an old connection with Mian Nawaz Sharif, it is not difficult for Nawaz Sharif to convince Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the tension between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Ali Amin Gandapur is increasing day by day, PML-N is not getting work done in Mianwali, people had a lot of faith in the founder, but he could not live up to expectations, who told the founder to break the Punjab government, the founder practiced politics of hatred, the founder is not ready to listen to anyone, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is doing a great job.

Information Secretary PML-N KP Arbab Khizar Hayat Khan talking in talk show Sachi Baat, Ali Amin Gandapur has no vision for the province, Ali Amin Gandapur doesn’t care about his province, this is a failed government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, terrorism is not ending in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, they can only do container politics, they are starting a movement for the release of the founder from August 5. Ali Amin Gandapur has given a deadline of ninety days, should he have made such a statement, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are disappointed with Ali Amin Gandapur’s performance, more than 27 MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are in touch with us, when the PML-N came to power, the country was on the verge of default, if PML-N had not taken over the government, the country would have defaulted, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is not good. Corruption is on the rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PTI founder looted the country’s wealth, that’s why he is in jail, opposition parties are coming together in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spokesperson for PTI founder Niazullah Niazi said he himself has practiced politics of change, none of our MPs want to leave the party, PTI workers were subjected to a lot of violence, PTI workers are still standing firm, i stand with the founder, not one to panic, this institution and country are ours, we want the supremacy of the constitution in the country, no cases are being filed in the court of the founder, the government passed the 26th amendment overnight, they used to say that the founder would be frightened and leave the country, PTI founder is not afraid, he is standing firm, the government has made the condition of farmers worse, petrol prices are going to increase again, Niazullah Niazi

The government is on Form 47, i did not take any personal advantage from the founder, the founder had put the country on the path of development during his tenure, they increased their salaries, they don’t care about the people, the founder does not have any personal property, inflation is on the rise in the country, the country’s farmers are crying.