Pakistani actress Yashma Gul revealed the truth about her best friend Hania Amir and Asim Azhar’s marriage.

Yashma Gul is a well-known television actress in Pakistan who has about 1.6 million followers on Instagram. Her famous dramas include ‘Kas Din Mera Viya Hoye Ga’, ‘Ab Dekh Khuda Kiya Karta Hai’, ‘Sade Tumherah’, ‘Tere Ishq Ke Kam’ and ‘Haq Mehar’.

Yashma Gul is considered a cheerful and sociable personality in the media industry and has many friends in showbiz, however, her friendship with actress Hania Amir is very special.

Recently, the actress participated in Express News’ Ramadan transmission, during which a fan asked a question about Hania Amir and Asim Azhar’s marriage over a phone call.

She asked, ‘Can you tell me if Hania Amir and Asim Azhar are getting married? If yes, can you tell the date?’

In response to this question, Yashma Gul said that I think the marriage of two people is their personal and private matter, only they can talk about it. I have no information about it.

She said that if something like this happens, they will announce it on their Instagram accounts themselves, I pray that everyone finds a good, caring and respectful spouse, whoever is going to get married.

Yashma Gul further said that if you are asking me, I have no knowledge about Hania and Asim’s marriage, but if it happens, it will be known from the social media platform of both the superstars, Instagram.

The actress said that my only prayer is that everyone gets married at a good place and time.