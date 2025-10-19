According to nutritionists, dried figs contain antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that can help reduce the signs of aging.

The polyphenols and flavonoids present in dried figs eliminate free radicals in the body. These free radicals are the main cause of premature aging of the skin and cells.

The vitamins A, K, and C, iron, potassium, and fiber present in it improve the health of the heart, skin, and digestive system.

Eating 2 to 3 dried figs daily is considered beneficial for skin freshness, energy, and the immune system. However, dried figs are high in natural sugar, so diabetics should eat them in moderation.

Therefore, it can be said that dried figs are a natural anti-aging superfood, which is not only beneficial for health but also for beauty.