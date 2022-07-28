KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMDmost )’s recent weather forecast indicates that Karachi will experience further rain today after receiving heavy to moderate rainfall in some areas of the city in the early hours of Thursday.

Korangi, Landhi, Sharae Faisal, Azizabad, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, II Chundrigar Road, and Saddar were among the places that had rainfall.

Rainfall caused water to gather in several parts of the city, which was problematic for commuters.In the meantime, Karachi and Sindh are expected to receive further rain, according to the PMD.

The area of low pressure that brought forth torrential downpours in much of Sindh has shifted westward near the coast of Oman. The low that was over west Rajasthan in India is now over northwest Rajasthan and adjacent northeast Sindh, according to PMD’s tweet.

Over the course of the next two to three days, the following districts are likely to see rain and thunderstorms: Nawabshah, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Kambar Shahdadkot, Ghotki, and Kashmore.

Light to moderate rain is expected today in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, and Mirpurkhas, according to the Met office.