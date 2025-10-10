A new study suggests that a diet rich in fiber may prevent or reduce the risk of a common liver disease (caused by dietary fructose).

Fatty deposits from consuming large amounts of fructose (especially the added sweetener found in processed foods like soft drinks) can damage the liver.

This condition can lead to a type of fatty liver disease, which is characterized by inflammation, scarring, and permanent liver damage.

According to researchers, the liver disease is difficult to diagnose because of the weight of patients.

Previous studies have shown that if left untreated, it can also lead to heart disease.