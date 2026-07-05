Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper Vozenia, who performed brilliantly against Argentina in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup, has revealed that the praise he received from Lionel Messi after the match was an unforgettable moment for him.

The 40-year-old Vozenia made several brilliant saves against Argentina, including at one point preventing Lionel Messi from scoring in a one-on-one situation. However, Cape Verde lost 2-3 in extra time after a thrilling encounter.

Vozenia said that after the match, he went up to Messi, where the Argentine star hugged him and said, “You are great, your nation should be proud of you.”

According to the goalkeeper, it was a great honor for him to hear such words from a great player like Messi. He thanked him and said, “You are the best.”

It should be noted that Vozenia also became a free agent during the tournament. However, his excellent performance earned him wide acclaim worldwide.