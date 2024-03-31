The Supreme Court Bar welcomed the formation of a commission headed by Justice Retired Tasadeq Hussain Jilani to investigate the issue of judges’ letters.

The Supreme Court Bar said that Justice Retired Tasadeq Hussain Jilani is known for his high character, and the demand of resignation from the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court by political persons is inappropriate.

According to the Supreme Court Bar, such a demand could lead to politicization of an important issue and divert attention, waiting for the findings of the commission of inquiry and maintaining confidence in the judicial system.

Apart from this, the Punjab Bar Council has also welcomed the formation of an inquiry commission headed by Tasadeq Hussain Jilani.

The Punjab Bar Council’s statement said that Justice Retired Tasadeq Jilani has been a very non-controversial and honest judge.

On the other hand, Multan, Bahawalpur, and Abbottabad Bar Associations also welcomed the formation of the Tasdeq Jilani Commission, while the Lahore Bar Association also welcomed the commission under the chairmanship of Jilani.

On the other hand, lawyers’ organizations in Balochistan rejected the government commission headed by a retired judge. In the declaration issued after the joint meeting of the lawyers’ organizations, it has been said that the commission headed by any retired judge is not acceptable. The Supreme Court should take notice of it. Kefal Court to hear.