Lahore : A second consecutive century partnership between Alex Carey and Beau Webster lifted Australia to 286 all out on the opening day of the second Test against the West Indies at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Thursday.Rapidly fading light denied the Aussie opening bowlers a couple overs against the West Indies opening pair of former captain Kraigg Brathwaite, playing in his 100th Test, and John Campbell.

Less than a week after their second innings effort in the first Test paved the way to a 159-run victory in Barbados, the sixth-wicket pairing of Carey and Webster put on 112 to ensure that the Caribbean bowlers were again thwarted in pursuit of a swift demolition of the visitors’ first innings.Carey, as usual, was all positivity in a topscore of 63 off 81 balls, an innings highlighted by one six and ten fours.Webster, who continues to impress in his first year of Test cricket, was more measured in his innings of 60, occupying 115 deliveries during which he struck one six and six fours, playing the sheet-anchor role through a succession of partnerships after Australia slipped to 93 for four in the morning session after opting to bat first.

He was eventually ninth out by the run out route, coming back for a non-existent second run in one of his few errors of judgement in the course of his innings.“It was pretty simple really: keeping the straight balls out and trying to score when it was a bit wider or too straight,” said Webster in talking about his innings after the day’s play.