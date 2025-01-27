Imran Khan’s bizarre plea for overseas Pakistanis to hold back their remittances raises eyebrows—could this be a desperate political ploy or just another misguided attempt at civil disobedience?

Look at the skipper’s naivety. while his sons are being looked after by his wife, so no one in the country deserves remittances from one’s loved ones? What s special brand of brilliance, if not idiocy!

Not everyone has the luxury of offloading their kids to the in-laws in the UK, do they? Some poor souls actually have to step up and parent themselves

Some important points to keep in mind: