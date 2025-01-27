Imran Khan’s bizarre plea for overseas Pakistanis to hold back their remittances raises eyebrows—could this be a desperate political ploy or just another misguided attempt at civil disobedience?
Look at the skipper’s naivety. while his sons are being looked after by his wife, so no one in the country deserves remittances from one’s loved ones? What s special brand of brilliance, if not idiocy!
Not everyone has the luxury of offloading their kids to the in-laws in the UK, do they? Some poor souls actually have to step up and parent themselves
Some important points to keep in mind:
- They do not send this money to any political party or the government. Instead, they send it to their own families. After all, they are enduring these hardships for the betterment of those back home.
- While they may have their own political affiliations, they should not be used as tools in domestic politics. The message shouldn’t be that if the political atmosphere at home is unfavorable, the overseas community will be leveraged for political purposes.
- The ongoing efforts to cut off remittances to Pakistan are nothing short of economic warfare. When you deprive a country of vital financial support from its citizens abroad, you’re not engaging in democracy; you’re waging an economic attack. Remittances are a lifeline for countless families, helping them meet basic needs and keep their communities afloat. Disrupting this flow is destructive and only deepens existing vulnerabilities. This tactic is deeply unethical and counterproductive. Instead of fostering healthy political debate, it escalates tensions and sows chaos. You can’t claim to uphold democratic values while actively trying to cripple a nation’s economy. Such actions do more than stoke divisions; they jeopardize the livelihoods of ordinary people who depend on those funds. Economic stability is crucial for any nation’s sovereignty, and attacking it is a dangerous game that only leads to more suffering. It’s time to recognize that undermining a state’s economic foundation is not a political statement but an assault that hurts real people. Let’s stop the economic warfare and start building bridges instead.