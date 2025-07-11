By Sardar Khan Niazi

The recent string of conflicts across the globe–spanning from the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war to the intense but short-lived Iran-Israel confrontation–has once again brought to light the alarming trajectory of global politics. As Pakistan and India step back from the brink following their own episode of armed tension, the world must ask itself a grave question: Are we progressing toward peace or regressing into perpetual conflict? It has now been years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Despite the overwhelming disparity in military power, Ukraine has refused to bow. What was expected to be a quick Russian triumph has turned into a long-drawn war. Ukrainian resistance, bolstered by unwavering public spirit and international backing, has kept the war from becoming one-sided. However, the costs have been enormous–thousands of soldiers and civilians dead, entire cities reduced to rubble, and a growing humanitarian crisis. Civilian targets, including hospitals and schools, have been repeatedly bombed, undermining the very essence of human rights and international law. Meanwhile, in the Middle East, the illegal and abrupt Israeli attacks on Iran’s key military and nuclear sites took the world by surprise. The death of Iranian officers and scientists was met not with retreat, but with a 12-day barrage of counterattacks on Tel Aviv and Haifa. Israel, backed by the US, responded with airstrikes on Tehran. Yet, despite the losses, Iran remained defiant, forcing both sides into a ceasefire. The temporary silence, however, hides the reality of deep wounds–civilian deaths, destroyed infrastructure, and the risk of renewed conflict. These events are not isolated. They reflect a broader global pattern: the normalization of war as a tool for political maneuvering and power projection. The world is witnessing a dangerous arms race. According to the SIPRI, military spending has soared globally. The United States leads, followed by China and Russia. Countries like India, France, and Greece have also ramped up their defense budgets. Billions are being poured into weaponry, while the planet burns–figuratively and literally. This obsession with war ignores a critical truth: the Earth, our only home, is becoming increasingly uninhabitable. Climate change is no longer a looming threat–it is here. From deadly heatwaves to rising sea levels and devastating floods, environmental collapse is accelerating. Ironically, the same nations racing to terraform the Moon or colonize Mars are failing to protect the fragile ecosystems of Earth. Today, that world is under siege–not just by bombs, but also by neglect, arrogance, and misplaced priorities. We have the scientific capability to change the course of history for good, yet we remain fixated on destruction. History bears witness to the consequences of war–from the millions killed in World War I and II to the horrors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Yet, the lessons remain unlearned. The modern era is not free from bloodshed; instead, it is seeing a rebranded version of the same tragedies, with deadlier weapons and higher stakes. It is time for a fundamental shift in our global priorities. The trillions spent on war should instead fund peace initiatives, environmental restoration, education, and healthcare. Peace is not merely the absence of war–it is the presence of justice, sustainability, and dignity for all. Until the world accepts this truth, we will remain trapped in an endless cycle of destruction. The path to lasting peace is clear: disarmament, diplomacy, and investment in human welfare. The world has suffered enough. The time for war games is over–the time for responsible, humane global leadership has arrived. Only then can we hope to leave behind a livable world for future generations.