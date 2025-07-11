As the world observes World Population Day on July 11, it’s a moment for global reflection on demographic shifts and their profound implications. For Pakistan, this day carries an especially critical weight. With a population exceeding 255 million and growing at a rate of 2.55%, Pakistan stands as the fifth most populous country globally, projected to reach 383 million by 2050. This rapid expansion, while a testament to human resilience, presents an existential challenge to the nation’s sustainable development and the well-being of its citizens.

The theme for World Population Day 2025, “Empowering young people to create the families they want in a fair and hopeful world,” resonates deeply in Pakistan, a nation characterized by a significant youth bulge. Approximately 65% of Pakistan’s population is under 30. This youthful demographic is a double-edged sword: a potential demographic dividend capable of driving innovation and productivity, or a formidable burden if not adequately nurtured and empowered.

The strain of unchecked population growth is palpable across Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape. Our public services, particularly healthcare and education, are severely overstretched. Government hospitals are overcrowded, and over 25 million children remain out of school. The environmental consequences are equally dire, contributing to water scarcity, food insecurity, and increased vulnerability to climate change. Furthermore, the economic implications are stark, with rampant unemployment and significant challenges to achieving sustained economic growth. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb rightly highlighted that Pakistan’s ambitious goal of becoming a $3 trillion economy by 2047 hinges on effectively addressing population growth and climate change.

World Population Day serves as a powerful reminder that our collective future depends on how we manage our demographic realities. For Pakistan, it’s an urgent call to prioritize human capital development, invest in our youth, and make informed choices about family size, ensuring a healthier, more prosperous, and sustainable future for all.