India took advantage of bad relations with Afghanistan: Zia Ijaz ul Haq, America and Israel made a big mistake by attacking Iran: Ijaz Mahmood

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, terrorism is spreading from Afghanistan to Pakistan, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan gave me a gold medal, we won the battle of justice because of the Field Marshal, we went to Afghanistan with Ijaz ul Haq, at that time, Ijaz-ul-Haq brokered peace, the situation between America and Israel is not good, all of Pakistan’s money is going out, that money should come back, If foreign money comes back, the country’s economy will improve, government should reduce taxes, Ejaz Sahib, you should play a role in resolving the Afghan problem, we should help Iran, all countries have many problems due to war.

Muslim League chief Zia Ijaz ul Haq said worried about the situation in the region

We have had very good relations with Afghanistan, will try to improve situation in Afghanistan after Eid, India took advantage of bad relations with Afghanistan, Pakistan is a nuclear power, If we didn’t have nuclear power, India would have attacked us many times, Afghanistan should eliminate terrorism from its soil, Afghanistan problem should be solved, ready to play my role in resolving Afghan issue, Afghanistan should not allow its territory to be used against Pakistan, we have made great sacrifices for Afghanistan, Iran is still stubborn in the face of America, pays tribute to the British Prime Minister who responded to the US, NATO has also refused to help America, Iran will take revenge on America at any cost, China has become a superpower at this time, Iran is attacking US bases, Pakistan should play its role in US-Iran war, all countries should come together and pressure America to stop the war.

Air Vice Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said Steps must be taken to resolve the Afghanistan issue, Iran is fighting a war for its own protection, Iran is a very brave nation, Iranian citizens are steadfast despite missile attacks, Israel wants to destroy Iran, which it will never succeed in, Ijaz Mahmood regrets Ali Larijani’s martyrdom, the Iranian nation will stand firm despite this, Iran’s attacks on Israel will continue, America and Israel made a big mistake by attacking Iran, Iran is not fighting its own war.