The credit given to Field Marshal is less: Ijaz Mahmood, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is different from the three provinces: Haji Ghulam Ali, Elections are imminent in Gilgit-Baltistan: Ali Bukhari

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said Trump’s statements vary. Field Marshal has important role in ceasefire. it is being said that the budget will improve the real estate business. there is a lot of corruption in Pakistan. we should take interest in internal affairs. Nawaz Sharif is going to Gilgit-Baltistan. 28th Amendment must be done. Karachiites do not want the 28th Amendment. federal affairs should be under control. the situation in Sindh, KP and Balochistan is not good. Bilawal Sahib’s speeches show that he is worried. people of KP are worried. people there are coming to other cities. Nawaz Sharif is going to Gilgit-Baltistan today. there is no solution without 28th Amendment. Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sahib is very kind to us.

Air Marshal (retd) Ijaz Mahmood said the credit given to Field Marshal is less. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir went to Iran in a state of war. whenever President Trump praised the Field Marshal. Trump always appreciated the role of Field Marshal. we should also solve our internal problems. Karachi has been divided by political and religious parties. internal and external issues are interconnected.

Former Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is different from the three provinces. the government here’s priority is not the people. corruption is increasing in KP. there is no check and balance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. a province of 40 million people is on the brink of destruction. KP government doesn’t care about it. it is the responsibility of the federal government to play its role. amendments spoil the appearance of the Constitution. all parties should consult for the national interest. Pakistan ended a major war through diplomacy. we pray for an agreement between America and Iran. all issues should be resolved through consensus. PTI has its own political party. differences continue to arise among political parties. i have nothing to do with PTI’s internal differences. 40 million people of KP should get their rights. our government has passed in this province. i told Mahmood Khan, this is not the place to break the assembly. there was a difference between PTI and JUI. PTI has destroyed the entire system. i myself have been the District Nazim of Peshawar.

Central leader of PTI Ali Bukhari said elections are imminent in Gilgit-Baltistan. which party doesn’t have arguments. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also the Prime Minister in the PML-N. Chaudhry Nisar was also in the PML-N. Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also the head of PDM. today, the governor belongs to the PPP. PTI is a party of the people. where is the PPP only in Sindh. where is the PML-N in Sindh. Ali Amin Gandapur only followed orders. Sohail Afridi is not holding any stick. when did the Chief Minister of Punjab last go to the assembly? where is Mian Nawaz Sharif? Haji Ghulam Ali Sahib is our brother. your entire focus has shifted towards the KP government. which rivers of milk are flowing in Balochistan. 60% of Karachi has no water. there are problems in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. what good seed is being given to the landowner. 200 cotton industries have closed. IMF has said to impose taxes on the rich. PIA was sold.