Defense analyst Brigadier (R) Syed Ghazanfar Ali’s conversation on renowned talk show Sachi Baat, He said that we should do the same to terrorists as they are doing, It is wrong to expect Afghanistan to listen to us, Afghans have fallen into the lap of our traditional rival India, Foreigners have neither a religion nor a belief, Despite everything, I support negotiations, There is no example in the world that any country has borne the burden of 4 million refugees, Afghan refugees brought gifts of drugs with them, Those who came to Pakistan to commit terrorism had video recordings made, The National Action Plan was made during the Nawaz Sharif era, PML-N also did not work, Who is responsible for the lives lost in the war on terror? The government in Afghanistan is not elected, it has seized power, India is not a problem for us, any aggression will be given a full response, We have to think a lot in the conflict with Afghanistan, Afghans should be sent back, they have no right to stay here any longer. We should do the same to terrorists as they are doing.