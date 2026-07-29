Show me an election where the loser says I lost: Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti, Kashmir elections have been rigged: Gul Asghar, Historic rigging took place in the 2018 elections: Niazullah Niazi, PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy:Akhunzada Chattan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi, while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said my heart is troubled by the situation in Azad Kashmir, there have never been fair elections in the country, external conditions are going very well for us, we need to fix the internal situation, Field Marshal is doing a great job, corruption should be reduced in the country, there is a lot of poverty in Kashmir.

Parliamentary Secretary Commerce Dr. Zulfiqar Bhatti said show me an election where the loser says I lost, whoever loses should accept defeat with an open heart, we should not cry about rigging, we have to carry out electoral reforms, reforms should be made instead of blaming each other, we have accepted the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, PML-N has won the Azad Kashmir elections, they are also our allies and they are not listening to us.

Parliamentary Secretary for Communications Engineer Gul Asghar said our performance during the Gilgit-Baltistan elections was very good, people are now fed up with both these parties, PTI has boycotted the Azad Kashmir elections, I am personally against boycotting the elections, it should not be done, PTI should not have boycotted Azad Kashmir elections, we were abused a lot in 2018, our party has lost in the Azad Kashmir elections and we have openly admitted the defeat, Kashmir elections have been rigged, the situation in Kashmir is very bad at the moment, government’s talks with Banned Action Committee failed, the banned action committee is creating chaos among the people, corruption is a problem in every country, there are strict penalties for corruption in foreign countries, there is a huge mafia in our country, they have sunk the ship of Sindh, these two parties are fooling people, we should respect people’s opinions, they will never want provinces to be formed.

Spokesperson of Tehreek-e-Insaf Niazullah Niazi said they should not have held elections in Azad Kashmir, we were not allowed to go to Gilgit-Baltistan during the elections, PTI founder still has votes, our mandate was stolen in 2018, this government is a Form 47 government, historic rigging took place in the 2018 elections, I wonder how they got 40 percent of the vote, we are fighting for the rights of the people, PTI founder is sitting in solitary confinement, they are united because of the fear of the founder PTI, founder not meeting PTI, the entire nation stands with the founder of PTI, founder PTI has no housing society, PTI founder did not commit any corruption, the founder expelled 35 people from his party due to corruption, we wanted corruption to end in the country, we all have to fix the country, PTI founder is still popular among the public, the real source of power is the people.

Leader of the PPP Akhunzada Chattan said PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, PPP comes to power only through people’s votes, historical rigging took place in Azad Kashmir elections, Banned Action Committee refuses to meet Azad Kashmir Prime Minister, we told the founder of PTI at that time that we would form a government together, but at that time, the founder of PTI did not listen to us, after that, we formed a government together with the PML-N, there is no rigging in Kashmir, it is rigged, whatever happened in Kashmir is neither in the interest of Kashmir nor in the interest of Pakistan, we demand from the Election Commissioner to declare these elections null and void, there is a need to implement the law, the country has everything, poverty is on the rise in the country.