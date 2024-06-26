Now this war has become our war which we have to fight, Engineer Qamarul Islam

The operation was started in 2006 on the pattern of determination,

We have objections to the operation procedure, Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Muhammad Bashir Khan

Here, the operation is the operation, no one knows the real disease

The operation that took place in 2009 left thousands of families homeless,

The Russo-Afghan war ended in 1985, it started again in 2001

What did we have to do with America or Russia’s war,

National and Provincial Assembly should be taken into confidence for any operation,

I support Muhammad Bashir Khan’s statement that the war between Russia and America was not ours, Engineer

Now this war has become our war which we have to fight, The war against terrorists is already underway, now it has been given a name,

The operation in Swat caused a lot of hardship to the local population,

Now there is peace in Swat, tourists are also going freely,

There is a step-by-step process for the operation, details are not shared,

There are many stories behind today’s resolution in the US Congress,

US Congress resolution may be a way to stop CPEC, Engineer

Interest rate was brought down to 6-7% during PTI era,

We burned our political capital for the sake of the country,

For political stability, it is necessary that the political activists including the founder PTI, should be expelled

The atmosphere of the National Assembly was very good today, but the opposition did not play a positive role,

If there is any evidence against founder PTI regarding May 9, then bring it forward,

6 judges of the High Court wrote a letter, what can be the opinion about this,

Founder PTI has only idda nikah case, he will be acquitted soon

Our first demand is the release of the activists including the founder PTI,

Those who were acquitted in the May 9 cases have weak prosecution, Qamar-ul-Islam

After May 9 many PTI leaders left the party under compulsion,

PTI’s political support depends only on one personality,

PTI founder never asked us to protest violently,

The contents of the budget have just been presented and have not been implemented,

You have to pay taxes to stand on your own feet, leader PML-N Qamar-ul-Islam