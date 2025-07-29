Pakistan’s rating has improved: says Arif Habib, If the private sector spends, the country’s situation improves: Dr. Salman Shah, Corruption is high in every sector, efforts are being made to reduce it: says Dr. Darshan, Problems of traders should be resolved on priority basis: Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, The poor are being crushed by inflation: Azhar Siddique

ISLAMABAD: Editor In Chief Pakistan Group of Newspaper and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, our overseas system is going very successfully, government ministers are traveling abroad for the betterment of the country, we gave India the worst defeat, the country’s economy is not doing well, corruption is increasing day by day, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir pays attention to farmers’ issues, the country’s internal affairs are not in order, government is imposing tax on plots.

Renowned businessman Arif Habib, says government measures have improved the country’s economy, the pace of inflation has slowed down, Pakistan’s rating has improved, the government should provide employment opportunities to the people, people’s income sources have not increased, agricultural conditions are bad, the government should think about the common man, the power sector should be allowed to grow, only by doing this will the situation in the country improve, property tax has decreased, property tax results have started coming, things will be fine, the country has been put on the path of development, we made difficult decisions for the betterment of the country.

Former Finance Minister Dr. Salman Shah said in Sachi baat, if the tariff is reduced, it is a welcome move, the situation in the private sector is very bad, the government is putting the entire burden on the private sector, when the government spends, it should be understood that the money has sunk, if the private sector spends, the country’s situation improves, the government is spending unnecessarily, Pakistan’s taxes must be improved, Macao will not improve the country’s economy, businessmen were arrested even during Pervez Musharraf’s rule, the result was that the economy stagnated, when Pervez Musharraf saw that this was not working, he took a U-turn, everyone must work together for the betterment of the country, the investment situation in Pakistan has not improved even in 2025, the government should change the economic situation, Pakistan’s credit rating was B+ in 2008, the country’s credit rating is not improving, we ourselves have worsened the economic situation of the country, we should get out of bureaucracy and think about the betterment of the country, the government is running on debt, things will improve only if the government reduces its expenses.

Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs Dr. Darshan says, we gave India the worst defeat, PM Shehbaz Sharif is working day and night for the development of the country, foreign countries are also praising Pakistan’s progress, the economy is improving in every sector, Port Qasim was previously earning two billion, but now it is earning more than twenty billion less, people have been given relief in electricity bills, the country is going into surplus, corruption is high in every sector, efforts are being made to reduce it, the country runs on taxes, many people in the country do not pay taxes, property conditions have started to improve, Pakistan is in safe hands, economy has improved.

Economist, MNA PPP Mirza Ikhtiar Baig while talking in talk show Sachi Baat, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has assured traders that their problems will be resolved, strikes harm the country’s economy, problems of traders should be resolved on priority basis, the country’s economic indicators have improved, we have formed an inquiry committee on sugar, i will tell you the names of all the people, these are great people.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Azhar Siddique said, sugar is not available in the country, when PPP passed the budget, they should have thought about the poor too, the situation in the country is not good, the poor are being crushed by inflation, has corruption ended in three and a half years, Azhar Siddique?