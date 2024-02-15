Pakistan People’s Party’s Renma Shazia Murri has said that we do not want to do anything that will harm the country.

While talking to the media in Karachi, he said that protesting and threatening is not our way, in 2013 and 2014 we accepted the results instead of reservations.

He said that the stability of the country is the most important for the PPP, the democratic system of Pakistan has never been harmed by the PPP, whose programs are not being fulfilled, they are blocking the roads.

Shazia Murri claimed that the PPP has always fought for the rights of the people, Bilawal Bhutto’s press conference proved that we are with democracy, PPP has always played an important role in solving the problems of Pakistan.

He further said that the PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, we will not do politics of chaos, division and hatred, the country cannot afford that PPP comes to the streets, we will do everything to make the parliament effective. Will try as possible.

Shazia Murri said that many complaints were received in the general elections, we do not have enough numbers to bring forward Bilawal as the candidate for the Prime Minister, PPP has spoken for the opposition politics and the people.