We should respect court decisions; Malik Shahadat Awan, Let’s forget the hatred and move forward; Senator Humayun Mohmand, All parties should come and sit for the betterment of the country; Gul Asghar Khan

By Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Editor in Chief Pakistan Group of Newspapers and Chairman Roze News SK Niazi while talking in his renowned talk show Sachi Baat, said who will be responsible for Monal’s loss, elections have never been fair in the country. Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir is working day and night for the development of the country and we defeated India under the leadership of Field Marshal. The situation in Azad Kashmir is very bad.

Leader of the PPP and Senator Malik Shahadat Awan, said Monal issue was very old, this case went to the Supreme Court, some cases were transferred from the Supreme Court to the Federal Constitutional Court, Karachi is one-eighth of Pakistan, there has been a lot of loss of life in Nasla Tower, as a lawyer, I believe this decision is not right. Whatever decision is made should be final, we should respect court decisions, the number of cases in the Supreme Court has become too high. The PTI government also did nothing, we do not accept the 2018 government, we should speak the truth. Niazi Sahib, we should accept the truth, Gul Asghar Khan is doing a lot of work in the area, PTI is not even visible, PTI is not loyal even to its founder, we have to move forward together for the betterment of the country. PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, and the PTI people forget their era.

Leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Humayun Mohmand, said responsibility for Nasla Tower lies with the Sindh government, Sindh government is involved in this, there is no such thing as a constitution in the country, the government has flopped in every sector. Why did they open the case of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the bat symbol was taken away from us, we are being treated unfairly, institutions should work within their own scope, we are not being given our rights. Islamabad is divided into 5 zones, we have to learn from the past and move forward, a lot of injustice has happened in the country in these four years, Pakistan has gone far behind, a system of oppression cannot work,the elite have given their lands on lease, why would they impose taxes on themselves, we should respect each other’s words. Let’s forget the hatred and move forward, Bribery has destroyed the country.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Gul Asghar Khan, said PTI people only talk, PTI founder said we will build five million houses, only the claims of the PTI founder have been proven and the PTI founder sank the country during his tenure. Punjab also sank during Usman Buzdar’s tenure, when we came to power, the country was on the verge of default, when we came to power, the dollar was changing daily, we saved the country from default and put it on the path of development, all parties should come and sit for the betterment of the country. PPP signed a charter of democracy, PPP has made great sacrifices for democracy, we should do practical work instead of criticizing each other. PTI members must correct their Qibla, our youth are sacrificing their lives for the country.