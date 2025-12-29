Afghanistan Interior Minister Khalifa Sirajuddin Haqqani has welcomed the recent statements by Pakistani religious scholars and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar regarding efforts to reduce tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

According to Afghan television channel Tolo News, while addressing a ceremony held in recognition of the performance of the Kabul municipality and other institutions, Haqqani said that he appreciates such statements that help resolve issues between the two neighbouring countries.

He stated that Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made positive remarks regarding Afghanistan, adding that they welcome goodwill and brotherly statements from anyone.

Haqqani also mentioned statements of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mufti Taqi Usmani in favour of Afghanistan and thanked them.

He emphasized that the “Islamic Emirate is committed to regional security and stability,” and that the Afghan people are neither a threat to anyone nor have any such intentions.

He added that when there is peace and security within their own country, they also wish to share a message of brotherhood and peace with the world. “They want to address concerns both domestically and internationally and reassure everyone that the Afghan people harbour no threats or ill intentions toward anyone,” the Afghan minister continued.

Interior Minister Haqqani also appealed to other countries to play a role in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and urged Afghan citizens to support the Islamic Emirate in this process.

Foreign Minister Dar, during a press conference in Islamabad the other day, had said that Pakistan holds goodwill toward Afghanistan and does not want Afghan soil to be used against it. He also welcomed the statement issued by a recent gathering of scholars in Kabul, which emphasized that Afghan territory should not be used against any other country