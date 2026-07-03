By Sardar Khan Niazi

Water has long been described as the lifeblood of civilization. In South Asia, where hundreds of millions depend on the Indus river system for food security, livelihoods and economic stability, it is also an indispensable strategic resource. When water becomes an instrument of political coercion rather than regional cooperation, it threatens not only bilateral relations but also the stability of an already fragile region. For more than six decades, the Indus Waters Treaty has stood as one of the world’s most resilient water-sharing agreements. The treaty’s endurance reflected a recognition that water should remain insulated from political disputes. Following periods of heightened tensions, New Delhi has also signaled its intention to reassess aspects of the treaty and accelerate hydropower and water storage projects on the western rivers. While India maintains that these initiatives remain within its treaty rights, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed concern that cumulative infrastructure development could reduce transparency, complicate water management and create opportunities for political leverage. The issue extends beyond legal interpretation. It concerns the emerging perception that water is gradually becoming part of the broader arsenal of statecraft. Even if no treaty obligations are formally violated, repeated political messaging linking water management to unrelated security disputes risks transforming a shared natural resource into a coercive diplomatic instrument. Pakistan’s agriculture remains heavily dependent on the Indus basin. Seasonal uncertainty, glacier retreat, erratic monsoon patterns and climate change have already placed enormous stress on water availability. Any perception that upstream flows may become subject to political calculations inevitably heightens insecurity among downstream communities and policymakers alike. International law has consistently emphasized that Transboundary Rivers require cooperation rather than confrontation. Principles of equitable and reasonable utilization, prior notification of major projects and the obligation to avoid significant downstream harm have become central pillars of global water governance. These norms recognize a simple reality: rivers ignore political borders. History offers sobering lessons. Around the world, disputes over shared rivers have frequently intensified broader geopolitical rivalries. Yet sustained cooperation has often proved both possible and mutually beneficial. The Indus Waters Treaty itself has demonstrated that even adversarial neighbors can maintain technical cooperation when political dialogue falters. Weakening that precedent risks replacing predictable rules with uncertainty and strategic competition. South Asia is among the regions, most vulnerable to climate change. Himalayan glaciers are retreating, rainfall patterns are becoming increasingly erratic and extreme weather events are growing more frequent. Future water scarcity is therefore likely to arise less from deliberate diversion than from environmental stress. For Pakistan, responding effectively requires more than diplomatic protests. Domestic water governance remains plagued by inefficiencies, outdated irrigation practices, inadequate storage capacity and unsustainable groundwater extraction. Improving water conservation, investing in modern irrigation technologies, expanding reservoir capacity and strengthening climate resilience should become national priorities. External challenges cannot become an excuse for neglecting internal reforms. At the diplomatic level, Pakistan should continue to pursue dispute-resolution mechanisms available under the treaty while engaging international partners on the importance of preserving rules-based management of shared rivers. The objective should not be confrontation but the protection of an agreement that has served both countries for decades. Water should never become another battlefield in South Asia. Turning rivers into instruments of political pressure undermines confidence, weakens regional stability and places millions of ordinary people at risk for disputes they neither created nor control. The Indus basin has sustained civilizations for thousands of years. Its future should be determined by cooperation, scientific management and respect for international commitments–not by the shifting winds of political rivalry. If South Asia is to navigate an era of climate uncertainty and growing resource scarcity, preserving water as a bridge rather than a weapon will be one of its greatest strategic imperatives.