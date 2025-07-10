Spain’s National Court has officially opened a war crimes investigation against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the Foreign Minister and several senior officials.

According to the international news agency, the Spanish court is conducting this investigation in the context of the attack on the ship named Madeleine.

The ship belonged to the human rights organization “Freedom Flotilla Coalition”, which was carrying aid supplies from an Italian port to Gaza in June.

It should be noted that Israeli forces have blockaded Gaza and do not allow aid supplies to enter the besieged area.

The Israeli army also threatened to prevent the aid ship Madeleine from entering Gaza, but human rights activists did not take it into account.

On which Israeli forces used drones, tear gas, and force. 12 human rights activists on board the boat were also detained.

Which is being described as a violation of international law.

Jaume Asens, a member of the European Parliament and a lawyer, has announced that he has filed the case in the Spanish National Court on behalf of Sergio Torbio, a Spanish activist and the “Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause”.

He added that the court has recognized that the attack on the aid boat is a crime and will investigate whether the attack involved excessive force, illegal detention and the responsibility of the Israeli authorities.

It should be noted that this is the first time that a European court has announced a direct war crimes investigation against the Israeli top leadership.

If the allegations are proven in the investigation, it could result in international arrest warrants being issued, and the victims could be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for further action.

Israel has not yet made any official statement on the matter, but Israel has in the past rejected such investigations by international courts.

It should be noted that the International Criminal Court has also issued an arrest warrant for the Israeli Prime Minister for committing war crimes in Gaza.