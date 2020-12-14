St John Ambulance, whose bright green uniforms were once a frequent sight at rowdy football matches, have been helping the NHS respond to the country’s coronavirus crisis since March.

At the start of the pandemic, they helped staff the Nightingale hospitals. Now, St John first aiders are being called upon to deliver the UK’s largest ever mass vaccination programme.

Around 30,500 volunteers will be needed to meet staffing demands. While applications aren’t yet open to the public, the organisation has already begun to train up 10,000 of its current volunteers.