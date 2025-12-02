Asif Mahmood

A digital war has already been imposed on Pakistan, and its most dangerous weapon is illegal VPNs. It is as if the enemy is causing harm while disguised in plain sight.

Recent reports have exposed a disturbing digital reality: multiple accounts operating through illegal VPNs from India and Afghanistan, with backing from RAW, have been coordinating propaganda, spreading extremist narratives, and targeting Pakistani audiences, all while concealing their true locations. What should have been a tool for personal privacy has been weaponized to manipulate public opinion, evade intelligence agencies, and enable covert cross-border operations.

The implications of such abuse are profound. VPN-enabled anonymity allows extremist groups to disguise financial flows, move funds through cryptocurrency exchanges, digital wallets, and remittance apps, and maintain hidden pipelines that bypass Pakistan’s counter-terror finance mechanisms. Beyond finances, these masked digital pathways facilitate logistical coordination, sharing of tactical material, virtual training sessions, and operational updates via encrypted forums and dark-web portals, effectively strengthening militant infrastructure across borders.

The consequences extend to societal stability as well. Hidden online corridors transmit extremist content, indoctrination material, and sensitive manuals, complicating law enforcement efforts to intercept radicalization or operational planning. Meanwhile, unmonitored VPN use exposes Pakistani youth to violent media, adult content, gambling platforms, fake news, and unregulated online communities, eroding psychological resilience and weakening societal safeguards.

Cybercrime flourishes under this cloak of anonymity. Identity theft, ransomware campaigns, hacking attempts, and digital fraud overwhelm policing institutions while leaving ordinary citizens vulnerable. At the same time, VPN-masked accounts amplify political manipulation and misinformation, enabling anonymous actors to distort public narratives, propagate falsehoods, and destabilize social cohesion.

Economically, unauthorized VPNs erode digital governance. They bypass content filters, allow tax evasion, facilitate digital piracy, and provide unfair access to international markets, thereby weakening Pakistan’s digital economy and local industries. Even more concerning, illegal VPN traffic generates cyber blind spots, allowing malware, phishing networks, and foreign intrusions to penetrate corporate and government systems.

The cumulative effect of these hidden networks is a multi-dimensional threat encompassing national security, economic integrity, youth protection, political stability, and cyber resilience. Pakistan cannot afford complacency. Mandatory VPN registration, strict regulation, and robust monitoring frameworks are no longer optional, they are imperative.

Creating a secure environment of registered and authorized VPNs is not merely a cybersecurity measure; it is a defense necessity, a governance tool, a societal shield, and a cornerstone for national resilience in the ever-evolving digital battleground.