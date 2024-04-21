Muslim League (N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that the voter supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf did not turn out today in the by-election and today’s voter turnout is a big message for them.

While speaking in Geo News’ program ‘New Pakistan’, Rana Sanaullah said that we are satisfied with the election results, we have always accepted the election results, we have always remained within the system to disagree on the election results.

He said that PTI founders always try to bulldoze the system, today’s voter turnout is a big message for PTI, PTI’s voter supporter did not turn out today, voter turnout is low in by-elections. , turns out to be a voter supporter of the party.

He said that PTI has sent samples to the assemblies, we appeal to Ali Muhammad Khan to come and sit with us instead of bulldozing the system from outside.

After the by-election in 21 constituencies of the National and Provincial Assembly, the results continue to come

Ranasthana said that the difference between Form 45 and Form 47 is a matter for another day. Form 45 is being issued from every polling station. Sit down and talk.

He further said that injustice happened to us in 2018, even at that time he said let’s sit and talk. PML-N has always worked for the betterment of the country. And negotiations are done and impossible issues are resolved.

Regarding Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Rana Sana said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has a lot of respect, he stood with us when we were in trouble, we will sit and talk with him, we will try to understand him, we need to ask someone 10 times. Mananapada will go.

It should be noted that the PML-N has a clear advantage in the by-elections, winning all the vacant seats in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Tallaght, Narowal, Bhakkar and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Tehreek-e-Insaf is behind the PML-N candidate in the seat it won in Wazirabad, and PML-N is ahead in Jam Kamal’s seat in Lasbela.