Renowned social media influencer Rajab Butt has once again become the news. Recently, a video of him is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen mourning with a chain.

There is no confirmation regarding when this video was made, but after the video surfaced, mixed reactions are being expressed by users on various social media platforms.

Some people supported Rajab Butt, calling this action devotion and religious affiliation, while some users expressed surprise and raised various questions on it.

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Rajab Butt’s fans say that everyone should have freedom in their beliefs and religious matters, while others say that Rajab Butt does not belong to the Shia sect, but he is very devoted to Gham-e-Hussain.

No official statement has been made by Rajab Butt yet regarding this viral video and the debate over it. However, even before this, videos of Rajab Butt attending gatherings and mourning during the month of Muharram have surfaced.